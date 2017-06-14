Syrian Refugees Re-Enter Northern Aleppo to Reunite with Families at End of Ramadan

Turkish authorities opened the Bab al-Salama border crossing on June 13 to allow Syrian refugees living in southern Turkey to reunite with friends and family in northern Aleppo province ahead of the Eid al-Fitr holiday next week.Turkish authorities, alongside several local NGOs, provided buses to facilitate the re-entry of hundreds of refugees back into Syria, where they will be able to celebrate the end of Ramadan and the concluding Eid al-Fitr holiday, which takes place from June 25 to 28. The border will remain open for re-entry to Syria until June 23, and will reopen again upon the conclusion of Eid al-Fitr on June 28 for two weeks. Credit: YouTube/Baladi-News Network via Storyful