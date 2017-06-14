Drone Footage Shows Extent of South Africa Wildfires

Drone footage taken after severe wildfires ripped through several areas in South Africa’s Western Cape on June 7 and 8 shows the extent of damage caused by the fires.Seven people have died from the fires in Knysna, including one firefighter, according to local reports. As many as 10,000 residents were evacuated from Knysna due to fires and 500 structures were destroyed. Local news reports said the fires have been contained. The drone footage in these videos shows the extent of the damage to homes and structures in the Western Cape. Credit: YouTube/Roberto Boni via Storyful