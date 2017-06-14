Iraqi Forces Clash With Islamic State in Advance Toward Mosul's Old City

Iraqi forces were reported to have pushed further into Mosul on June 13, advancing into the Shifaa neighborhood and Bab Sinjar, two areas near Mosul’s Old City.The latest advances meant that IS fighters were now largely confined to Mosul’s Old City and the Medical City. However, Rudaw said 500 fighters were still in Shifaa.This footage was shared by Iraqi Federal Police and is described as showing clashes in Shifaa neighborhood. Credit: Facebook/Iraqi Federal Police via Storyful