Hundreds Suffer Food Poisoning at IDP Camp Near Mosul

Hundreds of people have fallen ill in a food-poisoning outbreak at the UNHCR-run Hasansham camp for displaced people near Mosul in Iraq.At least three people were reported to have died, including two children. About 800 people were affected, 200 of whom were hospitalized.Rudaw said the outbreak occurred on the evening of June 12 after a Qatari charity distributed iftar meals for 2,000 people, brought at a restaurant in Erbil.This video was shared live via an Iraqi community Facebook page and is described as showing people from the camp being treated at a hospital in Erbil.The first woman to speak says that they are being treated for food poisoning. The last man to speak says that many people got poisoned from food brought by a charity.

