Hundreds Detained at Russian Anti-Corruption Protests

Police detained hundreds of protesters at unsanctioned anti-corruption rallies in towns and cities across Russia on Monday, June 12. The protests coincide with the national Russia Day holiday.In Moscow, opposition figure Alexei Navalny was arrested ahead of the protests, while organisers were also detained in advance in St Petersburg.Footage by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty shows scenes of arrests and protests in St Petersburg, Moscow, Novosibirsk, Vladivostok and the largest city in the Republic of Tatarstan, Kazan.Police said 600 people were detained in Moscow alone, while over 300 protesters were arrested in St Petersburg, the Moscow Times reported.