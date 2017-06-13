Orlando Police Department Attends 'Orlando United Day' Events on Anniversary of Pulse Nightclub Attack

The Orlando Police Department attended Orlando United Day, with events dedicated to honoring the memory of the 49 victims of the Pulse Nightclub attacks.The City of Orlando, Orange County Government and Pulse Nightclub joined to designate June 12, 2017 “Orlando United Day – A Day of Love and Kindness.” The Orlando Police Department took part in community events and activities.“We will always bear the scars of the Pulse tragedy and grieve for those whose lives were cut short,” said Police Department Chief John Mina in a video addressing the anniversary of the shooting.The attack at the gay nightclub one year ago was the deadliest mass shooting in US history, leaving 49 dead and 53 injured.