The story of the Osage family at the center of ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’

In his latest nonfiction book, “Killers of the Flower Moon,” New Yorker writer and bestselling author David Grann investigates the mysterious murders of members of the Osage Indian tribe of Oklahoma in the 1920s. Grann’s book centers around one particular person, Mollie Burkhart, and her family in the Osage tribe. Yahoo Global News Anchor Katie Couric spoke with David Grann about the mysterious murders of members of Mollie Burkhart’s family.