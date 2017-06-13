More Than One Hundred Protesters Detained in Saint Petersburg

Police in Saint Petersburg have detained more than 130 people during nationwide anti-corruption protests on July 12, Russia’s national holiday.Deutsche Welle’s correspondent in St. Petersburg reported that opposition organizers in the city were arrested ahead of the march.Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was reported to have been arrested en route to a demonstration in Moscow. Navalny had called the previous day for protesters in Moscow to defy authorities and move a planned rally to a location near the Kremlin.This video shows more than a dozen protesters being led away by armored police on the Field of Mars in Saint Petersburg on June 12.