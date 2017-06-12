Syrian Democratic Forces Seen Attacking Raqqa From North
As the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces were reported to have reached the eastern edge of Raqqa’s Old City on June 12, video from a Kurdish news source also showed fighters approaching from the north.Footage here shows shots being fired near the city’s train station and a large grain storage and processing facility on the northeastern edge of the city. SDF forces were also advancing from the west of Raqqa as part of a major offensive to take the city.