Manchester Rally 'Against Hate' Led by Former EDL leader Tommy Robinson Turns Nasty

Police made several arrests after a Manchester rally led by former English Defence League leader Tommy Robinson turned nasty on June 11.Around a thousand English Defence League supporters faced off with anti-fascist groups. Police warned residents to stay away from Piccadilly Gardens as they tried to keep the two sides apart.The so-called ‘UK Against Hate’ rally was called in response to the recent Manchester Arena bombing, and featured a myriad of speakers, including Robinson, Sikh activist Mohan Singh, and “Gays Against Sharia” activist Tommy English.Local media reports said several EDL supporters forced their way through the police line along Station Approach near Piccadilly Station, pushing officers to the ground.