News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

Regime Air Raids Bombard Daraa City, Multiple Combatant Casualties Reported

Multiple air raids targeted Syrian rebel positions in eastern Daraa’s Tariq al-Asad neighborhood and a nearby Palestinian refugee camp on June 10 and 11 amid ongoing ground clashes.Activists said that over 50 barrel bombs, elephant missiles and other missiles were dropped over the area in the past 24 hours. At least six rebels were killed in the airstrikes and ensuing clashes, including local rebel commander Farhan Hamadi.In addition to the aerial bombardments, additional reports said that a number of pro-regime forces were killed in a series of failed ambush attacks on the rebel-held Daraa camp and other eastern areas of the city near the Sayiidna al-Hussein Bin Ali Rasiullah Mosque.Unconfirmed reports said among those killed was Colonel Ahmed Tajo, the head of the Syrian Arab Army’s nefarious Fourth Division, widely considered one of the Syrian military’s most battle-tested veteran battalions, who have led successful campaigns against rebels in the Qalamoun region bordering Lebanon and the much-contested Damascus suburb of Daraya. Official regime media sources have yet to confirm Colonel Tajo’s death.While the division’s principle role is to defend the regime’s military assets in and around the Damascus region, it has since expanded to more distant regions bordering the province, including the heavily contested Daraa province.

Latest

Digger furious after Gallopoli club vandalised right before Anzac Day
0:45

Digger furious after Gallopoli club vandalised right before Anzac Day
0420_1600_qld_recycling
0:21

Recycling backflip from Ipswich council
0420_1600_nat_terror
1:36

Sydney man who fled to Syria testifies at hearing
0420_1600_nat_rush
0:25

Geoffrey Rush's cross-claim bid fails
0420_1600_nat_warner
0:27

Warner the tradie
0420_1600_nat_fire
0:20

Sydney car fire
0420_1600_qld_snake
1:29

Man dies from eastern brown snake bite
0420_1600_nat_joyce
0:24

Baby boy for Barnaby Joyce and Vikki Campion

Featured

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
3:02

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
1:10

Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
0403_0500_nat_policebrutality
2:06

Shocking video shows apparent police brutality
0402_1800_sa_children
1:41

Squalid conditions of the home two young children were living in
0402_1800_vic_shovel
1:33

Man hit over the head with shovel in campsite attack
0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym