Iraqi Forces Seize Rocket Factory in Western Mosul

Iraqi forces discovered rocket launcher manufacturing equipment, as well as large quantities of explosives and ballistic missiles in a factory in the Zanjili neighborhood of western Mosul on June 10, according to the Iraqi Federal Police.Islamic State forces in Zanjili were defeated on June 10, according to the Iraq Ministry of Defense who said they expected to gain complete control of Western Mosul soon.The victory follows days of fighting, during which hundreds of fleeing civilians were reportedly killed.The first video shows police entering what they described as a rocket and missile factory in Zanjili, Mosul.The second video is described as showing weapons being removed from the site in ZanJili, Mosul.