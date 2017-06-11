Seattle Police Break Up Fight Between Anti-Sharia Law Protesters, Counter Protesters

Seattle police broke up confrontations between protesters and counter protesters and used pepper spray on Saturday, June 10. Three people were arrested, according to a police press release.The problems arose at the end of the March Against Sharia and the counter protest Seattle Stands With Our Muslim Neighbors, according to a news report. Police said they had worked to keep the two groups apart throughout the day. Police continued to monitor the two groups after the main protests ended and as the groups moved to the Occidental Park area. A fight broke out there, police said, and officers used pepper spray to break up the crowd.The anti-Islam law rally was one of more than a dozen events arranged by ACT for America. The group claims Sharia law, which is not in effect in the United States, is a threat to Americans. The Southern Poverty Law Center identifies it as an anti-Muslim extremist group. In most cities, counter protests, often larger than the main protest, were held.