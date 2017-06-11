March Against Sharia Met by Counter Protesters in NYC

Dueling protests were held in New York City’s Foley Square over Islamic law on Saturday, June 10. A group taking part in the nationwide March Against Sharia Law were met by a group of counter protesters, and police worked to keep the groups apart.ACT for America was sponsoring the March Against Sharia Law in more than a dozen cities across the country, including New York, Austin, Chicago, and Seattle. In many cases, they were met by counter protesters, including those from socialist and anarchist groups. Antifa, an anti-fascist group, was present at many of the counter protests.Those attending the New York counter protest were encouraged to bring noisemakers to drown out the March Against Sharia Law event.