Stranded Whale in Sawtell Survives Night, But Poor Weather Hampers Rescue Efforts

A humpback whale was still alive in Sawtell the morning of Saturday, June 10, a day after people found it on stranded on a beach.High tide at Sawtell was at 8:28 am, but rescuers did not attempt to tow the injured animal out to sea due to poor weather, The Daily Telegraph reported.The first video shows rescuers pouring water over the whale to keep it alive.UPDATE: 7 News reported later on June 10 that the whale would be euthanised.