Firefighters were bracing for a weekend of battling flare ups in the Knysna wildfires due to forecast winds. At least 3,000 from the Western Cape town remained displaced on Friday, June 9, after blazes killed several people and destroyed homes.Up to 10,000 people were evacuated on Wednesday, when wildfires fueled by strong winds broke out in the coastal town, destroying hundreds of structures, according to local officials.