Protesters Outside Downing Street Demand May's Resignation

British Prime Minister Theresa May’s announcement she would form a government with Northern Ireland’s loyalist Democratic Unionist Party after Thursday’s shocking election results was met with a spontaneous protest outside Downing Street on Friday.Protesters, many of them Labour supporters, gathered in the afternoon demanding May’s resignation. The prime minister announced earlier in the day that she would continue governing the country despite her Conservative party failing to deliver the outright majority that many expected.Video by one protester shows the demonstrators singing the name of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn to the tune of The White Stripes’ hit ‘Seven Nation Army’.