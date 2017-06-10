Smoke Shrouds South African Town Ravaged by Wildfire

Donations were flooding into Knysna on Friday, June 9, as the Western Cape town was reeling from a wildfire that killed several people and tore through hundreds of structures.Upto 10,000 people were displaced by the fire on Wednesday night with at least 3,000 people still unable to return to their homes as firefighters continue to battle blazes in a number of areas.Video by one volunteer shows the coastal town shrouded in smoke on Friday and burned out buildings.