Macron Answers Calls From Public During Visit With Elysee's Switchboard Operators

French President Emmanuel Macron answered calls from members of the public during a visit to the switchboard office of the Elysee Palace on June 9, footage published by the Elysee showed.During a tour of parts of the Elysee that included its archives, and which was streamed live by staffers, Macron chatted with the operators and took calls from the public.In one of the calls, Macron spoke to a student preparing for their baccalaureate who had seen the live broadcast and called to speak to him. In another, he wished a caller happy birthday.