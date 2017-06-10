Man Rushes Stage, Punches Xxxtentacion at San Diego Concert

Violence erupted at a concert at North Park Observatory in San Diego, California, on the night of June 7, when a man jumped on stage and attacked rapper XXXTentacion during the show.This video shows the man rushing the stage and landing a punch. XXXTentacion was taken from the stage but later came back to explain to the crowd the concert had to be cancelled, but said he would make it up with a free show.Shortly after the attack, concert-goers began chanting: “F*** Rob Stone”, in reference to a rapper that XXXTentacion is reported to have a rivalry with, and whom many social media users blamed for the attack.This video shows the crowd’s reaction in the venue after the person rushed on stage, and the crowd on the street after the concert was cancelled. Police and thrown bottles can also be seen.