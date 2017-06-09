Woman Uses Pillowcase to Catch Six-Foot-Long Snake in Her Living Room

North Carolina resident SunShine McCurry came home on June 1 to find a six-foot snake lying on the floor of her living room. Instead of losing her head, she did the next best thing: She caught it using a pillowcase and then freed it in her yard.Her video shows her approaching the snake and then wrapping it in the pillow. At one point, the black snake sticks its head out of the case and releases a foul-smelling musk onto McCurry, who looks visibly disgusted by it. She nonetheless carries it through her home and out into her yard where she lets it go.Her video has been viewed more than 3 million times as of this writing.