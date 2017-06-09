News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

Woman Uses Pillowcase to Catch Six-Foot-Long Snake in Her Living Room

North Carolina resident SunShine McCurry came home on June 1 to find a six-foot snake lying on the floor of her living room. Instead of losing her head, she did the next best thing: She caught it using a pillowcase and then freed it in her yard.Her video shows her approaching the snake and then wrapping it in the pillow. At one point, the black snake sticks its head out of the case and releases a foul-smelling musk onto McCurry, who looks visibly disgusted by it. She nonetheless carries it through her home and out into her yard where she lets it go.Her video has been viewed more than 3 million times as of this writing.

Latest

0403_1130_nat_dreamworld
1:30

Dreamworld inquest begins
Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
1:10

Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
0403_wa_sun_newsbreakWA
4:07

WA News Break - April 3
0403_wa_sun_games
1:15

WA urged to bid for 2026 Games
0403_wa_sun_dole
0:33

West Australian dole crackdown
0403_wa_sun_shark
0:25

Fisherman dies after hooking shark
0403_wa_sun_crash
1:26

Six people injured in Malaga crash
0403_0500_nat_kyliejackieo
5:26

Kylie & Jackie O defend producer

Featured

0403_0500_nat_policebrutality
2:06

Shocking video shows apparent police brutality
0402_1800_sa_children
1:41

Squalid conditions of the home two young children were living in
0402_1800_vic_shovel
1:33

Man hit over the head with shovel in campsite attack
0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
2:04

Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
1:01

Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths