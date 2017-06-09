US-Backed Forces Advance Into Eastern Outskirts of Raqqa

The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces advanced into the Mashlab neighborhood on the eastern edge of Raqqa on June 8, according to a Kurdish news outlet.The forces also advanced into Jazrah to the west of the city.Heavy fighting was reported around an IS military position at the Division 17 army base north of Raqqa, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.The footage was shared by a Kurdish outlet and is described as showing SDF forces advancing in Mashlab.