Crowd Chants Outside Venue After Rapper XXXTentacion Attacked

Violence erupted at a concert at North Park Observatory in San Diego, California, on the night of June 7, after a man jumped on stage to attack rapper XXXTentacion during the show.XXXTentacion later came back on stage to explain to the crowd that the concert had to be cancelled, but said that he would make it up to the crowd with a free show.Shortly after the attack, concert-goers began chanting: “F*** Rob Stone”, in reference to a rapper that XXXTentacion is reported to have a rivalry with, and who many social media users blamed for the attack.