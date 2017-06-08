News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

Crowd Chants Outside Venue After Rapper XXXTentacion Attacked

Violence erupted at a concert at North Park Observatory in San Diego, California, on the night of June 7, after a man jumped on stage to attack rapper XXXTentacion during the show.XXXTentacion later came back on stage to explain to the crowd that the concert had to be cancelled, but said that he would make it up to the crowd with a free show.Shortly after the attack, concert-goers began chanting: “F*** Rob Stone”, in reference to a rapper that XXXTentacion is reported to have a rivalry with, and who many social media users blamed for the attack.

Latest

Digger furious after Gallopoli club vandalised right before Anzac Day
0:45

Digger furious after Gallopoli club vandalised right before Anzac Day
0420_1600_qld_recycling
0:21

Recycling backflip from Ipswich council
0420_1600_nat_terror
1:36

Sydney man who fled to Syria testifies at hearing
0420_1600_nat_rush
0:25

Geoffrey Rush's cross-claim bid fails
0420_1600_nat_warner
0:27

Warner the tradie
0420_1600_nat_fire
0:20

Sydney car fire
0420_1600_qld_snake
1:29

Man dies from eastern brown snake bite
0420_1600_nat_joyce
0:24

Baby boy for Barnaby Joyce and Vikki Campion

Featured

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
3:02

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
1:10

Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
0403_0500_nat_policebrutality
2:06

Shocking video shows apparent police brutality
0402_1800_sa_children
1:41

Squalid conditions of the home two young children were living in
0402_1800_vic_shovel
1:33

Man hit over the head with shovel in campsite attack
0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym