Helicopter Chases Wild Pig in Culling Program

More than a thousand wild pigs were killed in an aerial shooting program in northern Queensland in June 2017, in a bid to protect native species and habitat from the predators.The conservation project involved shooting feral pigs that the Balkanu Cape York Development Corporation said were destroying fields of bulkuru, an aquatic sedge or grass that is a source of habitat and food for magpie geece and other species found near Aurukun, Queensland. According to the ABC, feral pigs have also had a destructive impact on the local sea turtle population by digging up their eggs.