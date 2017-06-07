Absolute madness: Dash cam footage shows truckie's daring overtake of semi trailer

Incredible dash cam footage shows a truckie appearing to overtake a semi trailer as it hurls down a highway, forcing another vehicle off the road.

The frightening near miss, believed to have occurred outside Port Augusta, South Australia, shows the car pulled over to the far left of the highway, to avoid the oncoming truck ahead.

The video was shared online yesterday, angering motorists who claim reckless driving and speeding is common in local truckies.

One Facebook user praised the motorist travelling in the car for their quick actions.

"Driver was pretty calm and composed his/her driving to safely divert what could have been a fatal accident," they wrote.

Seven News understands the driver of the truck performing the reckless manoeuvre has been stood down from garden supply store Garden Grove Supplies while police investigate.

A company spokesperson said in a statement that Garden Grove Management was "deeply disappointed" by the incident.

"We understand the dangerous potential of this situation and are extremely grateful of the actions of the other driver to ensure no one was hurt," the statement read.

"We assure you of our commitment to safety, and that appropriate action is currently being taken.

"We apologise to the community over the bad experience with one of our vehicles."

Full report on 7 News at 6pm.