McDonald's Customer Brawls With Manager Over a Chicken Sandwich

A McDonald’s customer, irate over a McChicken that was taking too long, was pulled by her hair over the counter by the manager at a McDonald’s in Des Moines, Iowa.Sitting in the drive-through at the McDonald’s on 14th Street and Euclid Avenue in Des Moines, Amanda Garland Gravely was waiting to get ice cream for her kids when she witnessed a fight go down between a customer and the restaurant’s manager on June 3.“Automatically because of how irate she was, I took out my camera,” said Gravely in an interview with local news station KCCI News. “It just escalated really quickly.”In the video, a blonde woman yells at the employee behind the counter asking to see the manager. When she finds out that the employee she is speaking to is the manager she becomes more angry, asking for her money back and claiming that she’s been waiting for her McChicken for an hour. She climbs on the counter before being pulled by her hair over the counter by the manager. In the background, other employees can be heard telling the manager to pull her hair. After a few moments the two are separated by other employees.