NYC Commuters Stuck for Hour on Powerless, Sweltering Subway Train

New York City subway riders were stuck on a F train for nearly an hour during rush hour with no power or air conditioning on Monday, June 5. MTA officials said a power loss caused the problem, the Daily News reported.The train was stuck in the tunnel before a train behind it pushed it forward into the Broadway-Lafayette station, NBC New York reported. But it was another 10 minutes as employees cleared a mob of people on the platform, the report said.One Twitter user posted a video showing passengers attempting to pry open the doors.This video shows people exiting the train.