Brighton Gunman Had Terror Connections and Was on Parole, Says Prime Minister

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull called for serious parole reforms on June 6 after it was revealed Brighton gunman Yacqub Khayre was on parole for serious violent crimes and had known terror connections.It was reported by AAP that Khayre was involved in a foiled terrorist suicide attack at Holsworthy Barracks in 2009. He stood trial and was acquitted in 2010 for planning a shooting rampage at one of the country’s biggest military bases. In 2012 he was jailed for a violent home invasion and was on parole on June 5 when he lured a female sex worker at a Brighton apartment block, before exchanging gunfire with specialist police.The standoff on Monday night resulted in the deaths of two people, the apartment receptionist and Khayre himself, and three injured police officers.“How was this man on parole?” Turnbull asked in a Canberra press conference on June 6. "He had a long record of violence. A very long record of violence. He had been charged with a terrorist offence some years ago and had been acquitted. He was known to have connections, at least in the past, with violent extremism.“This issue of parole has to be addressed. There have been too many cases of people on parole committing violent offences of this kind.”He added there would be examination of existing post-sentencing laws to detain criminals who have served their sentence but are considered high-risk to the community.