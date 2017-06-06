Multiple Gunshots Heard Between Police and Assailant in Deadly Brighton Siege

Multiple gunshots were heard from an apartment block in Brighton on Monday, June 5, during a tense hostage situation.The standoff on Monday night resulted in the deaths of two people.It was reported the hostage-taker, named as Somali-born Yacqub Khayre, had lured a female sex worker to meet him at the Brighton apartment in the afternoon. He then took the woman hostage and shot a man dead. When police arrived at the scene, the suspect began firing, injuring three officers.Victoria Police, while they have not confirmed the man’s links to Islamic State, said they were treating it as a “terrorism incident.”