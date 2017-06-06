Thousands Turn Out for Jeremy Corbyn Rally in Gateshead

In spite of rainy weather, thousands of people turned out to attend a rally for Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn inside the Sage centre in Gateshead on June 5, ahead of the snap general election on June 8.Sky News’ Faisal Islam reported that, with demand so high, around 1,000 people were left in an overflow area outside. Corbyn addressed supporters both inside and outside the center. Tweeting about the event, former Deputy Prime Minister John Prescott, who led the Labour government alongside Prime Minister Tony Blair from 1997 to 2007, wrote: “We never pulled crowds like this in 1997.”