Crowds Gather at Potters Field to Pay Tribute to London Attack Victims

People on June 5 gathered to join a vigil at Potters Field, next to London’s City Hall and Tower Bridge, in tribute to the victims of the vehicle and stabbing attack carried by three assailants in the nearby London Bridge area on June 3.The vigil was organized by city authorities, who wrote on an online event page that London “will never let these cowards win” and “will never be cowed by terrorism.”Mayor Sadiq Khan tweeted ahead of the vigil, asking that people “stand united in the face of those who seek to harm us and our way of life.”