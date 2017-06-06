Fighting Resumes After Hundreds Rescued During Marawi City Ceasefire

Fighting resumed between state forces and Islamist militants in Marawi city on June 5 following a four-hour humanitarian pause, on June 4, that resulted in the rescue of 179 civilians, local press said.Government troops and civilian workers had rescued a further 182 civilians in Marawi on June 3, though a terrorist sniper gunned down one of the those about to be saved, according to Philstar.About 500-600 civilians are reportedly still trapped in the town and are running low on food and water.Philippine Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana officially recognised the Islamic State’s strong influence on the Maute separatists in Marawi on June 3, and said the Marawi attack was backed by IS, due to the amount of foreign fighters involved in the clashes.