PM Malcolm Turnbull Vows to 'Find and Kill Terrorists' in Post-London Attack Message

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull expressed his dismay about the June 3 London Bridge attacks in a video posted to Facebook a day after the deadly incident.In the video, Turnbull shared his intention to: "Defy the terrorists, in the field we find them, we destroy them, we kill them.“At home our agencies disrupt their plots, uncover their networks, bring them to meet their just desserts in the courts and lock them up where they can no longer do us harm.”“We will never, ever bow to terrorism,” said Turnbull.