Sun Won't Set in Northern Alaska Towns for Two Months

The amount of daylight in Alaska is approaching 24 hours as the Summer Solstice approaches, which means there is “midnight sun.”The part of Alaska north of the Arctic Circle will have a full 24 hours on the solstice, and points south will have around 20 hours. Barrows, the state’s northernmost community, does not see the sun set from May 10 to August 2, according to the Alaska Public Lands Information Centers.Brian Brettschneider, a climatologist based in Alaska, posted this video from the FAA Aviation Weather Cameras showing the sunlight in the early hours of June 3 at Point Hope, which is in northwest Alaska.