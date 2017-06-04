News

Heavy Police Presence Recorded South of London Bridge Incident

A van hit pedestrians on London Bridge in the center of the UK’s capital city late on June 3, according to the BBC and several reports from people at the scene.Eyewitnesses were cited as saying that a stabbing attack took place after the van hit pedestrians, though this is yet to be confirmed by police.The incident prompted a large response from police and emergency services. Transport for London confirmed that several train stations in the area, including London Bridge station, were closed on the request of police.This video was recorded south of London Bridge and shows police presence in the area.

