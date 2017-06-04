Police Direct Pedestrians After London Bridge Incident

A van hit pedestrians on London Bridge late on June 3, according to the BBC and several reports from people at the scene.Eyewitnesses were cited as saying that a stabbing attack took place after the van hit pedestrians.The incident prompted a large response from police and emergency services. Transport for London confirmed that several train stations in the area, including London Bridge station, were closed on the request of police.The Metropolitan Police said they responded to reports of a stabbing at the nearby Borough Market, and another incident in Vauxhall, a few miles away.This video shows pedestrians being directed by police after the London Bridge incident.