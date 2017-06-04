Police Cordon Off Streets After London Bridge Incident

A van hit pedestrians on London Bridge late on June 3, according to the BBC and several reports from people at the scene.Eyewitnesses were cited as saying that a stabbing attack took place after the van hit pedestrians.The Metropolitan Police said they responded to reports of a vehicle collision at about 10 pm at the nearby Borough Market. Another incident in Vauxhall, a few miles away, was declared unrelated.This video shows pedestrians being directed by police after the London Bridge incident.