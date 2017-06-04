Police Dashboard Camera Catches Man's Heroic Act to Take Control of Wayward Car

A Dixon, Illinois, man didn’t hesitate to dive through the window of a car that had gone out of control as its driver was having a seizure on Friday, June 2. Randy Tompkins dove in and jammed the car into park, as seen in this police dashcam video.Dixon Police said a patrol car was driving near the intersection 4th Avenue and North Galena Avenue when officers saw a blue car heading north on Galena and running red lights, veering into the opposite lane of traffic.Randy Tompkins was heading south and had to reverse his car to keep from getting hit. He stopped his car, got out and dove inside the wayward car. The driver was in the middle of a seizure.Paramedics took the driver to a hospital to recover, according to police.