'March For Truth' in New York City Calls for Russia Investigation

Crowds gathered at Foley Square in New York City on June 3 to join the March for Truth, a nationwide demonstration that calls for ‘urgent investigations into Russian interference in the US election’ and Russian ties to US President Donald Trump.Marches were expected to take place in scores of towns and cities across the US.Among the well-known names at the New York march were Representative Nydia Velasquez, Yale historian Timothy Snyder, actor Javier Munoz, who is known for playing the titular role in the Broadway musical Hamilton, and Beau Willimon, the creator of the US adaptation of House of Cards.