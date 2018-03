This mesmerising, swirling tornado over Three Hills, Alberta, Canada, doesn’t look like it’s dangerous. In fact, it looks peaceful.It touched down at about 5 pm on June 2 and lasted for half an hour.The tornado was moving east at over 30 mph, according to reports, and nearby Morrin and Rowley were in the twister’s path. Twenty-seven minutes after the alert was first issued, Alberta Emergency officials reported the tornado threat was over.