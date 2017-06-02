Yazidi Campaigner and Former IS Sex Slave Makes Tearful Return to Home Village

Nadia Murad, a Yazidi woman who was abducted into sex slavery by Islamic State, before escaping to become a prominent activist, made a tearful return to her home village of Kocho, in Iraq, on June 1.Kocho was overrun by IS in August 2014, Rudaw said. Murad has described how the villagers were rounded up, with children sent to training camps, women taken as sex slaves, and the men killed. Murad lost six brothers and her mother, Rudaw said.Murad escaped after three months and made it to Germany. She has since been an advocate for the plight of the Yazidi minority in Iraq. She is now a UN Goodwill Ambassador and was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize.