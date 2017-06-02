Sweet Cygnets Recover After Being Rejected by Parents

Cygnet twins Tango and Tampo were sadly rejected by their parents after the swan pair decided they preferred solo time.The tiny twosome are not old enough to survive in the wild alone, so the staff at the Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary Zoo have taken them in to care for them during the first fragile months of life.The Zoo wrote on Facebook: “These cygnets still can’t fly and once swans decide they want their young to leave they sometimes attack and can even drown them.”Luckily this story has had a happy ending and Tango and Tampo don’t seem too concerned.