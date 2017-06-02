News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

Bodycam Footage Shows Orlando Police Entering Pulse Nightclub

Bodycam footage released online by the City of Orlando on June 1 shows the moments police officers entered the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, responding to reports of a shooting in the early hours of June 12, 2016.The attack at the gay nightclub was the deadliest mass shooting in US history, leaving 49 people dead and another 53 injured.The first video here shows armed police officers entering the building. The sound of abandoned phones ringing is heard in the background. The second video shows police officers raising their weapons in the main room of the nightclub, as they corner the suspect, Omar Mateen, 29. He was shot and killed by police.

Latest

0418_tms_bush
2:06

Barbara Bush passes away aged 92
0418_wa_sun_standoff
0:21

Man charged after 9-hour standoff
0418_wa_sun_newsbreak
4:32

WA News Break - April 18
0418_wa_sun_sharkattack
1:26

WA shark attack victim speaks out
0418_wa_sun_policecrash
1:54

Police officer injured in car crash
0418_0500_nat_housefire
1:45

Police believe fatal house fire may have been deliberately lit
0418_0500_nat_planeexplosion
2:30

One dead after plane engine explodes mid-flight
0418_0500_nat_newsbreak
10:40

News Break - April 18

Featured

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
3:02

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
1:10

Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
0403_0500_nat_policebrutality
2:06

Shocking video shows apparent police brutality
0402_1800_sa_children
1:41

Squalid conditions of the home two young children were living in
0402_1800_vic_shovel
1:33

Man hit over the head with shovel in campsite attack
0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym