Bodycam Footage Shows Orlando Police Entering Pulse Nightclub

Bodycam footage released online by the City of Orlando on June 1 shows the moments police officers entered the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, responding to reports of a shooting in the early hours of June 12, 2016.The attack at the gay nightclub was the deadliest mass shooting in US history, leaving 49 people dead and another 53 injured.The first video here shows armed police officers entering the building. The sound of abandoned phones ringing is heard in the background. The second video shows police officers raising their weapons in the main room of the nightclub, as they corner the suspect, Omar Mateen, 29. He was shot and killed by police.