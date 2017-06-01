Le Pen Launches 'Patriotic Loan' Scheme, Criticizing Banks

Former French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen said France’s political financing system was designed to stymie the progress of her party, the Front National, as she launched a new fundraising scheme called the “patriotic loan” on June 1.Le Pen said the current system for financing political parties was set up to favor “the parties of the system.” On the website for the scheme, the Front National said other parties had been offered loans while the Front National had been refused.Le Pen said that by lending to the Front National, supporter would allow the party’s candidates to carry out their ideas and defend them.