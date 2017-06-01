News

Australia's Chief Scientist and Science Minister Face Off Against Climate Doubter in Parliament

Australia’s Chief Scientist and Science Minister faced off against a far-right Senator on June 1 who suggested in a Senate hearing that NASA’s Goddard Institute had manipulated climate science data to further a presumed agenda.It was the second barrage of questions from One Nation’s Malcolm Roberts, who earlier attempted to challenge climate change data using a hoax penis article. While inquiring about how global temperatures were measured, Roberts told Chief Scientist Alan Finkel that he believed NASA’s Goddard Institute had “massaged” the numbers to give the impression of rising ground temperatures.The Minister for Industry, Innovation and Science Arthus Sinodinos interjected and refused to allow Finkel to answer any more questions until Roberts clarified his line of questioning.“That is a very serious allegation against a group of people who helped propel us to the moon,” Sinodinos said to Roberts. “You’re alleging that we’re dealing with a group [who are] essentially dishonest and fraudsters, is that right?”“Yes,” Roberts said, adding he was referring to a small group within NASA and not the entire organisation. "And those people have been shown to have manipulated the data unscientifically and I would be happy to go through that discussion with you.“Have you raised this issue with the US Administration?” Sinodinos asked Roberts. “With the FBI, with any group within the American administration that can take action against these fraudsters?”Roberts said he had written to members of the Trump administration, with whom One Nation has connections, and insinuated he was partly responsible for the crackdown on the Goddard Institute.“Are you alleging there is some global conspiracy of like-minded scientists who are perverting instruments like the UN, the US Administration, the Australian government – ah, for what purpose?” Sinodinos asked.Senator Ian MacDonald interjected, saying it was not for the Science Minister to question the motives behind Roberts’ questions.

