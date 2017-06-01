Caracas Protesters Face Off Against Water Cannons

Even after more than 60 days of consistent protests, demonstrators in Venezuela’s capital city of Caracas showed no signs of slowing, as they faced off against National Guard and police forces again on May 31.Members of the opposition party Voluntad Popular (People’s Will), leading the protests, say that President Nicholas Maduro is a dictator and are demanding elections as Venezuela plunges further into economic crisis.The situation is exacerbated by violent clashes between the protesters and government security forces, whom the opposition claim are violating their constitutional right to demonstrate. Reports place the death toll at 60 or more since the protests gained traction in late March. Many of the deaths have been young people, recently out of college.