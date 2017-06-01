1TV Kabul Staff Continue to Work, Clean Up Destroyed Studio After Bomb Attack

Staff at Afghanistan’s 1TV channel continued to work even after their studio was badly damaged and two employees injured by the bomb explosion that rocked Kabul on May 31, according to their editor-in-chief.The car bomb exploded in a downtown area of Kabul on Wednesday, killing at least 90 people and wounding more than 400 people, according to numerous reports such as “this one”https://www.yahoo.com/news/40-killed-injured-massive-kabul-diplomatic-quarter-blast-052340465.html.The powerful blast, centered in an area of the Afghan capital home to embassies and malls, shattered windows hundred of yards away. A huge plume of smoke and dust was visible from many areas of the city following the explosion.