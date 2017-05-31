Relief Supplies Distributed to Displaced Citizens of Marawi

Relief supplies were distributed to displaced residence of Marawi at an evacuation center in Malabang, Philippines, on May 31, as state forces continued to clear the city of Maute separatists.Local authorities said on May 29 that there were a total of 84,460 internally displaced persons who were either staying in designated evacuation centers or with relatives.The Philippine armed forces’ operations to clear Maute militants from Marawi continued on May 31, with an official quoted by ABS-CBN saying a number of the attackers had surrendered. Brig Gen Restituto Padilla of the Philippine armed forces was quoted as saying, “They are contained. They are in areas that they will never come out alive unless they surrender.”