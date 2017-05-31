News

Charity Surveys Damage Caused to Hospital by Kabul Blast

At least 80 people were killed and hundreds more injured in a massive blast in Kabul, Afghanistan, on May 31, according to reports citing a ministry of health spokesman.The powerful explosion shattered windows hundred of yards away from the blast site, which was centered in an area of the Afghan capital that is home to embassies and malls. The French and Germany embassies were damaged. German reports said embassy staff were injured, and an Afghan security guard killed. The BBC said one of its drivers, Mohammed Nazir, was killed, and four journalists injured.A Taliban spokesman reportedly denied the group was responsible for the attack.This footage is described as showing a medical facility run by the Italian NGO Emergency that was affected by the blast. Parts of the building were damaged. Unidentified weeping is heard at the beginning of the footage.In a statement on its site, the organization said its staff had been unhurt by the blast, and that it had treated 69 people. Eight people were dead on arrival, it said.

