Injured People and Security Services Seen in Aftermath of Deadly Kabul Blast

At least 80 people were killed and hundreds more injured in a massive blast in Kabul, Afghanistan, on May 31, according to reports citing a ministry of health spokesman.The powerful explosion shattered windows hundred of yards away from the blast site, which was centered in an area of the Afghan capital that is home to embassies and malls. The French and Germany embassies were damaged. German reports said embassy staff were injured, and an Afghan security guard killed. The BBC said one of its drivers, Mohammed Nazir, was killed, and four journalists injured.A Taliban spokesman reportedly denied the group was responsible for the attack.This footage shows the aftermath of the blast. Emergency services are seen on the seen and a number of injured people are also evident.

Latest

Featured

